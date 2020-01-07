After years of isolation in foreign policy matters under Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who ruled the North African country with an iron fist for 20 years, Algeria is experiencing a strategic reorientation, chipping away from its old allies such as former colonial powers France and Russia. Instead, the new Algerian government is building new relations, diversifying its contacts through pragmatic cooperation with countries like Turkey.

TRT World spoke to Algerian expert Abdennour Toumi to get an insight into Algeria's ongoing transition from being an isolationist regime to an open, democratic one.

TRT World: In Algerian-Turkish relations there have recently been indications that a political rapprochement between the two countries could take place. How do you assess this possibility?

ABDENNOUR TOUMI: Algeria will definitely look for new regional partners under the new government. This includes Turkey, of course. That is a plus and a solid enrichment not only for Algiers, but also for Ankara.

In particular, the political impasse in Libya will improve relations between the two countries in order to find a long-term solution. Algiers is prepared to hold direct talks with all parties to the conflict. Algeria does not want Libya to disintegrate into a failed state or warlord state.

Nevertheless, Algeria does not want to intervene directly militarily, but it does want to contribute to a political solution.

"There will be great cooperation with Turkey, Tunisia and Algeria, and we will be in an alliance," Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said at a press conference in Tunis. Is such a geopolitical rapprochement really possible?

AT: The statement by Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga is significant. In view of the policy of balance between all super and regional powers and the developments in Libya, a powerful sub-regional system must be revived and supported by Turkey because of its close links and good relations with all Maghreb countries.

The Libyan crisis has become a problem for rapprochement between the countries of the Maghreb. The main reason for this is the questionable persistence of Khalifa Haftar and his international supporters, who do not want to see a subregional system emerge. They do not want a Maghreb region cooperating with each other to replace the politically irrelevant Arab League. Nor does anyone have an interest in this region demanding concessions from EU countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and France.

Turkey and Algeria are both key states, both countries have been targeted and face serious national security threats at their borders - so both countries are looking forward to a new phase of public diplomacy to strengthen their crucial link to the optimal functioning of regional policy. That is why Turkey's call for Algeria and Tunisia to participate in the Berlin Summit in the coming weeks is important. But the recent developments in Libya call into question whether a summit in Berlin can still take place at all.