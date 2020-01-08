Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido called on Tuesday for three days of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, hours after he was sworn in for another term as National Assembly speaker following a standoff with the armed forces.

Guaido was barred from entering the assembly by the National Guard for around half an hour in dramatic and chaotic scenes, while a rival claimant to the speaker's post occupied the chair.

"It's time to stand up and to stand up with force," Guaido said later during a press conference.

"We will mobilise for street protests on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday we will all be in the streets."

Guaido, self-appointed acting president of Venezuela, leads the opposition to leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who remains in power despite Guaido's year-long effort to oust the man he calls a "usurper."

The National Assembly legislature is the only Venezuelan branch of government in opposition hands, and Guaido's holding of the speaker's post is important for continuation of his struggle with Maduro.

Guaido is backed by the United States and more than 50 other countries but, despite Venezuela's economic collapse, Maduro appears entrenched with crucial support from the armed forces. He is also backed by China, Russia and Cuba.

"Here we are, showing our face," Guaido said, taking his seat in the assembly.

He accused the rival claimant to the speaker position, Luis Parra, and others of fleeing "like the cowards they are."

Blocked by troops

Lawmakers sang the national anthem but electricity to the chamber was cut off, leaving deputies to use tights on their mobile phones.

Guaido then raised his right hand and took the oath of office for another term as leader of the assembly.

Earlier, dozens of National Guard troops wearing helmets and carrying riot shields blocked Guaido from entering the building.

"These are not barracks!" Guaido shouted.

Some of his allies and members of the press were also blocked from getting inside.

The opposition said on Twitter that four lawmakers were injured by "regime minions."

Inside, Parra, an opposition legislator accused of corruption, was installed in the seat Guaido had occupied for the last year.