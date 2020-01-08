Iran has launched a barrage of missiles at US bases in Iraq in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

The attack is believed to have killed no one but Iranian media outlets claimed that 80 US soldiers were killed in the strikes.

Wednesday morning’s flare-up comes on the heels of President Trump’s threat to destroy 52 Iranian sites including some of cultural significance should Tehran respond to Soleimani’s death.

While the Iranian side says that it does not want war and the strikes concluded its ‘proportionate response’, how the US responds remains to be seen.

Iran warned that any further US attack will result in attacks on the Israeli city of Haifa, close to the Lebanese border, and the Emirati city of Dubai.

According to Giorgio Cafiero, the CEO of Gulf State Analytics, a Washington DC-based geopolitical risk consultancy, this could be Iran’s way of reminding the US and its allies about its capacity to hurt them.

“Threatening to target these cities if attacked enables Iran to raise the stakes higher for close US allies in the region,” he said.

“Iran hopes that doing so results in Washington’s close friends in the Middle East putting more pressure on the US to back off from escalating tensions with Tehran."

Attacking Israel, in the event of an escalation, would be no great surprise given the long history of tensions between the two states, which includes Israeli strikes on Iranian interests in Lebanon and Syria and acts of terrorism committed by Iranian proxies against Israeli interests.

Iran is also well placed to attack Israeli targets due to its control of proxies in both those states.

When it comes to feasibility, Dubai too would pose no great difficulty for Iran, due to its proximity. Iranian missiles would have little difficulty finding targets in the area given the short distance of just 150 miles between Iran and the Emirati city.

The question of whether either is practically possible without a devastating impact on Iran itself is a different issue.

While Israel can certainly be hurt, the state has a massive capacity to hit back at Iranian positions in Syria, and likely even Iran itself.