Pakistan's parliament on Tuesday approved extending the term of the army chief for another three years despite the objections of some parties, which accuse the military of heavy-handed tactics in its anti-militant operations.

"All parties shunned their differences and stood united in the best national interest," Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan told reporters outside the parliament.

The two main opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have a long history of clashing with the military but nevertheless backed the legislation.

Two smaller parties and some members of parliament from the northwestern districts in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opposed it. They accuse the military of committing rights abuses during its anti-militant operations.

"This parliament's majority is fake, this prime minister is fake," said Asad Mahmood, parliamentary leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F religious political party, which says it unfairly lost seats in the northwest to Khan's party.

"We will not support any such amendment in the law by a fake parliament."

The legislation passed in Pakistan's lower house on Tuesday also sets a maximum age of 64 for the chiefs of the army, air force, and navy.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to pass before being signed into law by the president.

Tensions with India over Kashmir