WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pakistan parliament approves extending term of army chief
Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favour of extending Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure by three more years.
Pakistan parliament approves extending term of army chief
Only two smaller parties and some members of parliament from the northwestern districts opposed the extension for Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 7, 2020

Pakistan's parliament on Tuesday approved extending the term of the army chief for another three years despite the objections of some parties, which accuse the military of heavy-handed tactics in its anti-militant operations.

"All parties shunned their differences and stood united in the best national interest," Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan told reporters outside the parliament.

The two main opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have a long history of clashing with the military but nevertheless backed the legislation.

Two smaller parties and some members of parliament from the northwestern districts in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opposed it. They accuse the military of committing rights abuses during its anti-militant operations.

"This parliament's majority is fake, this prime minister is fake," said Asad Mahmood, parliamentary leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F religious political party, which says it unfairly lost seats in the northwest to Khan's party.

"We will not support any such amendment in the law by a fake parliament."

The legislation passed in Pakistan's lower house on Tuesday also sets a maximum age of 64 for the chiefs of the army, air force, and navy.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to pass before being signed into law by the president.

Tensions with India over Kashmir

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan has been ruled by the military for about half its history and tension between civilian governments and the top generals often dominates politics. Any effort by a military chief to consolidate power is viewed with suspicion.

But critics of Prime Minister Imran Khan say his government enjoys the support of the military which is why the government approved the extension for Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in August.

The government cited a worsening national security situation with old rival India –– which annexed a portion of disputed Kashmir last year, heightening regional tensions –– as justification for the extension for Bajwa at the end of the usual three-year term.

But in a surprise ruling, the Supreme Court struck down the extension in November, ordering the government and army to produce legal provisions and arguments for the reappointment, pitting the judiciary against the government and military.

The government responded by drafting legislation which the lower house of parliament approved on Tuesday, clearing the way for the extension.

The military sets defence and security policy and also dominates foreign affairs. 

Recently, it has also had a role in framing economic policies.

Opposition activists and rights groups have also accused the military under Bajwa of "meddling" in politics, limiting civil liberties and "muzzling" the media.

The military denies interfering in politics or curbing freedoms.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue