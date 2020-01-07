Israel has notably kept a low profile since the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, an odd stance given its well-stated enmity towards him and their own suspected attempts to assassinate the Quds Force leader.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially ordered his cabinet to keep quiet on the assassination with a gag order, which has been lifted with advice to his officials to choose their words carefully.

Despite the low-level conflict between Iran and Israel, Israeli military officials do not seem to think they are high up on the list of priorities for Iranian retaliation.

“Israel was not involved in the killing and there’s no reason it will be dragged into it,” one senior official told the Times of Israel.

This is despite travel advisories issued by two strong Israeli allies due to the elevated risk of attacks by ‘terrorists’.

Both Canada and the US have urged their citizens to either take extra precautions or avoid travelling to the country.