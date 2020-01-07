How can Israel be certain it is not a target after Soleimani slaying?
WORLD
3 MIN READ
How can Israel be certain it is not a target after Soleimani slaying?Israeli military chiefs have predicted a low probability of being targeted by Iran despite being included in travel advisories issued by the US and Canada.
In this file photo, Benjamin Netanyahu listens to a reporter's question after his talks with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday Dec.18, 2008. / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
January 7, 2020

Israel has notably kept a low profile since the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, an odd stance given its well-stated enmity towards him and their own suspected attempts to assassinate the Quds Force leader.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially ordered his cabinet to keep quiet on the assassination with a gag order, which has been lifted with advice to his officials to choose their words carefully.

Despite the low-level conflict between Iran and Israel, Israeli military officials do not seem to think they are high up on the list of priorities for Iranian retaliation.

“Israel was not involved in the killing and there’s no reason it will be dragged into it,” one senior official told the Times of Israel.

This is despite travel advisories issued by two strong Israeli allies due to the elevated risk of attacks by ‘terrorists’.

Both Canada and the US have urged their citizens to either take extra precautions or avoid travelling to the country.

RECOMMENDED

As the Israeli government keeps mum, it is only possible to guess as to its reasons for distancing itself from the US strike on Soleimani.

One could be at the behest of Washington, in order to frame the attack in purely the interests of US security and not for the sake of Israel.

Another could be for fear of the impact a full-scale Iranian response could have on Israel.

Israel clearly enjoys a greater monopoly on military power over the Iranians and its proxies in the region, as demonstrated by its frequent strikes on Syria against Iranian militias and Revolutionary Guard positions. However, those have occurred in isolation.

In the last full-scale test of its military against an Iranian-trained opponent in the 2006 Lebanon War, Israel was not able to fulfil its objectives and also suffered heavy casualties, losing 120 soldiers and 45 civilians.

Given its memories of that engagement and Iranian military advances since then, a costly military engagement with elections around the corner may explain Netanyahu’s muted behaviour.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue