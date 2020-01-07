More than 31,000 more civilians fled the northwestern Idlib region of Syria and took shelter near the Turkish border in recent days, according to the head of Syria's Response Coordination Group.

Mohammad Hallaj, the director of the group, said the new wave of refugees came during the past four days as groups backed by the Assad regime, Russia and Iran carried out attacks in Maarat al Numan town and nearby villages.

The number of people who sought shelter near the Turkish borderline has increased to 359,471 since the regime and Russian forces launched an attack in early November 2019.

It is feared that another 250,000 civilians might be displaced if the attacks intensify in southern Idlib which may lead to a massive influx of refugees towards Turkey and Europe.

Due to the increasing number of displacements, the camps in Idlib fail to meet the need of war-weary Syrians as there is not enough space to set up more tents. Thousands of families are currently in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.