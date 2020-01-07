Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia on Monday seized the coastal city of Sirte from the UN-backed government, raising tensions as Turkey said it was deploying troops in the North African country.

Sirte, some 450 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli, had been held since 2016 by forces allied with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

But on Monday, a spokesman for the GNA, said the city had fallen to Haftar's militia.

Haftar's militia confirmed it by saying the city had fallen to their fighters.

"Sirte has been totally liberated," Haftar's spokesperson Ahmad al Mesmari announced on television.

"The operation was quick and lasted only three hours," Mesmari said, although preparations had started months earlier with air strikes on positions of pro-GNA forces.

He said Haftar loyalists struck from five land and sea positions and had air cover. He did not give further details.

The oil-rich North African country has been plunged into chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

It is now divided between the GNA based in the capital Tripoli and Haftar's militia in the east and which also control most of the country's south.

Tensions escalated last year when Haftar launched an operation in January to "purge" southern Libya "of terrorist groups and criminals" and seized several towns with support from some local tribes.

Haftar then set his eyes on Tripoli, launching an offensive on the capital in April to unseat the GNA.

The GNA has sought help from Turkey, whose parliament passed a bill allowing the government to send troops to Libya to shore up the Tripoli government.

On Sunday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkish soldiers had begun deploying in Libya.