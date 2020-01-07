TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
YPG/PKK suspects arrested in southeastern Turkey - security sources
The arrests were made by the local gendarmerie and members of the country's intelligence service in Mardin province.
YPG/PKK suspects arrested in southeastern Turkey - security sources
In this picture, Turkey's gendarmerie can be seen arresting a suspected PKK operative. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 7, 2020

Turkish gendarmerie and intelligence forces arrested a YPG/PKK terrorist in southeastern Turkey during a joint anti-terror operation on Monday. 

According to security sources, local gendarmerie and members of the country's intelligence service arrested a member of the YPG/PKK terrorist group and another suspect in Mardin province.

Operations are ongoing to capture the owner of the house, sources said.

Another YPG/PKK member on the run from the group surrendered to Turkish security forces in Sirnak province on Monday evening.

RECOMMENDED

According to security sources, the man ran away from a YPG/PKK training camp in northern Iraq.

YPG/PKK often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue