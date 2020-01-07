For Afghanistan and Pakistan, the alarming escalation of tensions between their common neighbour Iran and the US, their shared geopolitical overlord, could not have come at a worse time.

After 18 years of foreign occupation, Afghanistan’s future stands on the proverbial knife’s edge. On the one hand, peace talks between US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban’s Doha-based diplomats are close to reaching a successful conclusion. A withdrawal of American forces is set to follow, enabling President Donald Trump to deliver on a key promise in an election year.

On the other hand, the Western-backed government in Kabul has lost its credibility, following a farcical presidential election which somehow enabled Ashraf Ghani to retain power.

Rather than accepting he is a lame duck, Ghani is seeking to monopolise the intra-Afghan dialogue that would follow a deal between the US and the Taliban.

His defiance threatens to aggravate violence at this crucial juncture in America’s longest-ever war. It could also split the government and fracture the Afghan military along ethnic lines, inviting a return to the civil war of the 1990s.

Iran is well-positioned to poison both chalices. In voicing its opposition last month to the US-Taliban dialogue, on the grounds that it excluded the Afghan government, Tehran aligned itself with Ghani as a potential co-spoiler.

Iran explained the decision to change its policy in the context of resistance to Washington’s “maximum pressure”, while also reminding Washington that the current political dispensation in Kabul would not have come into existence in 2002 without its cooperation.

Although it currently suits Tehran’s interests to align itself with Ghani, an ethnic Pashtun, it exercises greater influence over his Tajik and Hazara rivals, who speak a dialect of Persian and took refuge in Iran during the disastrous Soviet occupation, rather than in Pakistan.

Iran has used this influence to recruit hundreds of Afghan Shia to fight alongside Iranian militias in Syria. Poignantly, this task was overseen by Esmail Ghani, who has succeeded Qassem Soleimani as head of the Quds Force.

Ghani was thus quick to issue a statement assuring Iran that Afghan soil would not be used by US forces stationed there to attack Iran. His predecessor Hamid Karzai, who has led exploratory intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban, has practically pleaded with Iran not to turn Afghanistan into a proxy battlefield.

Pakistan has just as much reason to be alarmed by the prospect of war between the US and Iran. It is deeply invested in the Afghan peace process because a stabilised western border would enable it to focus on its increasingly hostile eastern border with India.

A negotiated peace in Afghanistan would do much to reduce the threat of cross-border terrorist attacks by the remnants of the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its local Daesh-affiliated allies. Their back was broken recently by a coordinated operation that involved US, Afghan and Taliban forces. Still, such gains could easily be reversed if, the overspill of Middle Eastern tensions destabilises Afghanistan.

Decision-makers in Pakistan are also worried about the prospect of proxy warfare along the lengthy border with Iran. On either side lie the two halves of Balochistan, a vast, desolate region that, for decades, has been susceptible to insurgencies.