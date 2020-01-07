Four Kenyan civilians were killed in a gunfight early on Tuesday when police engaged al Shabab militants from neighbouring Somalia who targeted a telecommunications transmission mast, the police said in an internal report.

An unknown number of militants fired at a mast belonging to Kenya's leading operator Safaricom, police said. They also fired at police who were guarding the mast at a nearby patrol base.

"Officers manning the mast and the base together with special forces were able to repulse them," the police said in the report.