Turkey is opposed to mercenaries coming to Libya as they will hinder efforts to maintain peace and stability, said Ankara's foreign minister on Monday.

"We are against mercenaries coming to Libya. We think mercenaries cannot bring peace and stability," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Awut Deng Acuil, South Sudan’s foreign affairs and international cooperation minister, following their bilateral meeting in the capital Ankara.

"However, our aim is to establish a cease-fire as soon as possible and to contribute to the revival of the political process and to accelerate it," Cavusoglu said.

Turkey's parliament last week passed a motion allowing the deployment of troops in Libya for one year in order to respond to threats from illegitimate armed groups and other terror groups targeting both countries' national interests.

The resolution also aims to provide security in Libya in the face of any possible mass migration and to provide Libyans with humanitarian aid. Turkish forces will be able to launch an "operation and (military) intervention" to protect Turkey's interests and prevent future irreparable situations.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving president Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power - one led by warlord Haftar in Tobruk and an internationally recognised one in Tripoli - and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.

Dialogue between Sudan, South Sudan

Cavusoglu said that Turkey supports the dialogue between Sudan and South Sudan and urged the international community to do the same.