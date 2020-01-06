On January 2, Syrian regime forces fired cluster munitions on a school in the town of Sarmin, which was sheltering people displaced by the Syrian regime's offensive in Idlib. This attack resulted in the deaths of five children and was followed by a UN Security Council meeting on facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Idlib.

In spite of intense pressure from the international community, Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s efforts to recapture Idlib continued unabated, and on January 4, the regime forces launched further strikes on rebel-held positions in Idlib and Aleppo.

In addition to its grave humanitarian costs, the Assad regime’s offensive on Idlib could cause Russia and Turkey to suspend their cooperation on de-escalating the conflict in northwestern Syria. The regime force's repeated assaults on Turkish observation posts, which include a fresh siege against Turkey’s Surman observation post, violates the terms of the Astana peace process, in which Russia and Turkey are both guarantors.

Russia’s air raids in support of the regime forces breach the terms of the September 2018 Sochi Agreement between Russia and Turkey, which created a demilitarised zone between the regime and rebel forces in Idlib.

In order to prevent these peace agreements from collapsing, Turkey has attempted to de-escalate the situation in Idlib. After Russia was implicated in the December 24 missile strikes on a school in the town of Saraqeb, Ibrahim Kalin, Chief Spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the implementation of a “new ceasefire” and urged Russia to acquiesce to Ankara’s request.

Turkey’s calls for a ceasefire gained enthusiastic support from US President Donald Trump, who stated on December 26 that “Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage”, and urged Russia, Syria and Iran to refrain from killing thousands of civilians in Idlib.

In spite of growing international pressure and Turkey’s calls for a new ceasefire, Russia has continued backing Assad’s offensive in Idlib. Russia’s intransigence can be explained by its belief that a victory for pro-Assad forces in Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, would force the international community to recognise Assad’s legitimacy and invest in the Syrian reconstruction process.

Even if the regime offensive does not result in a complete victory, Russia hopes that Assad’s regime will gain control over the M4 and M5 highways which act as supply routes to rebel-held areas of Idlib, and then use siege tactics to force Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) elements in central Idlib to surrender.