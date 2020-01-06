Boeing faces a growing checklist of items it could be forced to fix before federal safety officials let the grounded 737 Max airliner fly again.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently asked Boeing to review all possible ramifications of the changes it is making on the plane.

During that review, Boeing discovered that bundles of electrical wiring in the plane were too close together and — at least in theory — raise the potential for a short circuit that could cause pilots to lose control of the plane.

“We identified this wiring-bundle issue ... and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis,” Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said on Monday.

The company said, however, it is too soon to know whether it will need to make any design changes, such as moving the wiring bundles farther apart.

Boeing says it believes that other safeguards, including circuit breakers and insulation around the wiring, could be sufficient to prevent a short-circuit from leading to another crash.

The discovery of the wiring issue was first reported by The New York Times.

Boeing built and delivered nearly 400 Max jets to airlines before the plane was grounded in March after two crashes that killed 346 people.