Boeing's checklist of 737 Max fixes grows with wiring issue
The Federal Aviation Administration recently asked Boeing to review all possible ramifications of the changes it is making on the plane.
Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US October 20, 2019. / Reuters
January 6, 2020

Boeing faces a growing checklist of items it could be forced to fix before federal safety officials let the grounded 737 Max airliner fly again.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently asked Boeing to review all possible ramifications of the changes it is making on the plane. 

During that review, Boeing discovered that bundles of electrical wiring in the plane were too close together and — at least in theory — raise the potential for a short circuit that could cause pilots to lose control of the plane.

“We identified this wiring-bundle issue ... and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis,” Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said on Monday.

The company said, however, it is too soon to know whether it will need to make any design changes, such as moving the wiring bundles farther apart. 

Boeing says it believes that other safeguards, including circuit breakers and insulation around the wiring, could be sufficient to prevent a short-circuit from leading to another crash.

The discovery of the wiring issue was first reported by The New York Times.

Boeing built and delivered nearly 400 Max jets to airlines before the plane was grounded in March after two crashes that killed 346 people. 

Since then, another 400 or so Max jets have rolled off the assembly line, although they can't be sent to airlines.

Boeing engineers have finished changes to a key software system called MCAS that was activated by faulty sensors in each crash, firmly pushing the noses of the planes down, a condition called runaway stabiliser.

The recent review of changes to the Max raised the question whether a wiring short circuit could also cause a runaway stabiliser.

Boeing has been working for more than a year to fix MCAS, which was designed partly to prevent the plane from aerodynamic stalls that could cause it to fall from the sky.

Boeing is making the system less powerful and linking it to two sensors instead of one for extra protection against the kind of sensor failures that occurred before the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Separately, in June FAA test pilots were able to cause a failure of flight computers on the Max during a simulator test.

It is unclear when the Max will be cleared to fly. 

SOURCE:AP
