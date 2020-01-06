BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
US and France in showdown over digital tax
Fight to make tech giants pay their fair share of tax threatens to trigger trade war between the the US and European Union.
US and France in showdown over digital tax
France's digital service tax is designed to prevent tech companies from dodging taxes by putting headquarters in low-tax European countries. / AFP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
January 6, 2020

American importers of French cheese, bubbly and porcelain are raising their voices in Washington, hoping against hope they can outweigh Silicon Valley giants in a battle over tariffs on luxury items from France.

President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants like Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on about $2.4 billion in French wines, makeup and leather handbags.

US trade officials on Tuesday are due to hold a public hearing to allow individuals and companies to comment on the punitive measure.

But already complaints have poured in from mom-and-pop outlets across the US warning of layoffs, lost business and damage to innocent bystanders.

"The tariff will effectively shut down the access Americans have to European wines (and many other artisanal products) and as a result, tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people will lose their jobs," California wine merchants Kermit Lynch and F. Dixon Brooke said last month in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

What is digital tax? 

France, Italy and a few other countries are looking at ways to tax tech giants, which they say use accounting tricks to avoid paying taxes. 

At the heart of the issue are complaints by governments that technology move profits to tax havens, such as Ireland and Luxembourg.

The actual profits of such companies are frequently not disclosed on a country-by-country basis, frustrating local governments.

Up until now, large firms have been taxed in jurisdictions where they have an office or operations. 

RECOMMENDED

For governments, it’s easy to tax traditional multinationals as their products such as shampoos, baby milk or car parts, move across the border and have to go through customs. 

But a tech firm can sell a ride hailing service or digital advertisement without having any physical presence in the country where the sale is made. 

Tech firms such as Google, which rely on sophisticated computer programmes to drive their global businesses, have found ways to lessen the tax load. 

By shifting intellectual property to a tax haven like Ireland and making subsidiaries make royalty payments for its use, it can transfer profits from countries where actual sales of ads or other products are made. 

The changing business environment led many tax reformers to suggest that it’s time companies pay their due on the amount of sales they make in a given country. 

The US has instead urged countries to wait for a negotiated multilateral solution.

But the talks led by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to find a universally-accepted solution have faltered. 

French warning 

The French finance minister Bruno Le Maire says the US will face retaliation from the EU if it imposes trade tariffs on French goods, according to the Financial Times

The French tax imposes a three percent levy on the revenues -- often from online advertising and other services -- earned by technology firms within the country's borders. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'