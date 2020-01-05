Bracing cold and fog, hundreds of people took to streets in major Indian cities in the wee hours of Monday to protest against an attack on university students by Hindu extremists.

Clashes broke out late on Sunday between students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who were protesting against a fee hike, and youth wing members of a group closely tied to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), injuring over a dozen people, witnesses and officials said.

Video clips shared on Twitter showed masked men carrying batons roaming in the university hostel.

JNU students on social media blamed members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the youth wing of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh — the ideological parent of India's ruling BJP.

It denied they had instigated clashes and said they were first attacked by the left-leaning students.

The ABVP members contacted by Reuters at the site did not belong to JNU.