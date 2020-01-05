In a history book recording the Iran-Iraq war, faded photos of a young Qassem Soleimani show a fighter in a khaki anorak, with dark hair and eyes. Standing in front of piles of sandbags, he’s flanked by men in sand-coloured military uniforms. It’s not clear exactly when or where the picture was taken, but it was likely during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. The caption describes some of them as “martyrs” – indicating that they were subsequently killed in battle.

Qassem Soleimani joined his comrades in achieving martyrdom status – much-lauded among Iran’s military forces and its regional proxies – on Friday morning, after a US drone strike hit his convoy near Baghdad International Airport in the Iraqi capital.

The photo is testimony to just how long Qassem Soleimani has been militarily active. The young man in the pictures had joined Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 1979, and rose through the ranks to become chief commander of its external branch, the Quds Force, in 1998. At the time of his death yesterday, he was Iran’s most formidable modern military commander, having masterminded campaigns in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria that ultimately led to the deaths of thousands of people. He was subject to multiple sanctions by Washington, who held him responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US troops in the Middle East.

The strike that took him out – alongside four other IRGC commanders and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi paramilitary leader close to Soleimani, came after a US contractor was killed in a rocket attack in northern Iraq in late December.

US officials have made it clear that the contractor’s death, and an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad by pro-Iran militias last week, were game-changers when it came to confrontations between the long-time foes in Washington and Tehran.

Although they are well aware that the Islamic Republic will respond in some shape or form to Soleimani’s killing, US officials hope that Iran will de-escalate. In other words, they hope that the response will be on a smaller scale than the US strikes that killed Soleimani and Muhandis, rather than a notch upwards in terms of severity. To put that in perspective, a similar level of response to the deaths of Soleimani and Muhandis would be taking out top US generals in the Middle East.

The Iraqi government appears furious with Washington at using its territory to settle scores with Iran, and for going well beyond the role of supporting anti-Daesh (ISIS) operations, which is the main reason the US military gives for maintaining a presence in Iraq. Security forces called the strike on Soleimani and Muhandis, a “flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty.” As for the international community, because no one quite as significant as Soleimani has ever been taken out in similar circumstances, there is little precedent, leaving analysts, governments and the world media to wait and see how Iran responds.

As surely as day becomes night, officials at the highest levels of the Iranian government quickly confirmed there would be retaliation for Soleimani’s killing, which Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif described as an “act of international terrorism.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said there would be “harsh retaliation” for what it described as the USA’s “criminal adventures” in the killing of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, at the “appropriate time and place.”

The council is responsible for Iran’s major foreign policy and security decisions, which need the green light of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran could react in one of several ways, although it is impossible to predict exactly how or when. One analyst in Tehran supportive of Soleimani told me, “I know that the ultimate goal of Iran is to make the US leave the region. But how it will be done, I don’t know.”