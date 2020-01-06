Australia's government on Monday said it was willing to pay “whatever it takes” to help communities recover from deadly wildfires that have ravaged the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.4 billion) toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that has already been committed.

“The fires are still burning. And they’ll be burning for months to come,” Morrison said. "And so that’s why I outlined today that this is an initial, an additional, investment of $2 billion. If more is needed and the cost is higher, then more will be provided.”

His announcement came as authorities said two more people were missing in remote parts of New South Wales.

Rain and cooler temperatures were bringing some measure of relief to those communities battling wildfires.

But the rain was also making it challenging for fire crews to complete strategic burns as they tried to prepare for higher temperatures that have been forecast for later in the week.

The wildfires have so far scorched an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland. They have killed at least 24 people and destroyed about 2,000 homes.

More than 135 fires were still burning across the state, including almost 70 that were not contained. The Rural Fire Service is warning the rain won't put out the largest and most dangerous blazes before conditions deteriorate again this week.

Australia’s capital, Canberra, had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Monday morning. The Department of Home Affairs, which is responsible for coordinating the country’s response to disasters, told all non-critical staff to stay home because of the abysmal air quality.

"With the more benign weather conditions it presents some wonderful relief for everybody, the firefighters, the emergency services personnel, but also the communities affected by these fires," Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, told reporters. “But it also presents some real challenges when it comes to implementing tactical and strategic back-burns and other techniques to try and bring these fires under control.”

Two more missing

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that there was no room for complacency.