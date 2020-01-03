A US missile strike killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani late Thursday, escalating the Washington-Tehran stand-off and inflaming regional tensions.

Two American MQ-9 Reaper drones fired missiles into a two-car convoy that was leaving the airport leaving Baghdad International Airport, killing Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, head of the Popular Mobilization Front, or Hashd al Shaabi, a notorious Iran-backed militia.

But the question remains, how did the US find Qassem Soleimani in the first place?

The New York Times reported that present and former American commanders and intelligence officials said the attack specifically relied on classified “informants, electronic intercepts, reconnaissance aircraft and other surveillance.”

But even according to a US Department of Justice declassified legal brief, the White House can order a drone strike on a target only ‘with near certainty’ of their presence.

The fact that the strike took place as the cars left the airport suggests that the drones were already in a ‘holding pattern’ in the skies, waiting for the moment to strike.

There are no operational US drone bases in the area, with only three drone bases having a history of making strikes in Iraq. Specifically, these are the Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait, al Udeid airbase in Qatar, or the Al Dafra airbase in the UAE.

Even if the drones took off from the closest airbase in Kuwait, that’s nearly 570 km of travel time to be made before his landing, and manageable for the MQ-9 Reaper drone, with a range of over 1800 km and a top speed of 480 km/h.

With all indications pointing to at least more than an hour and a half of preparation and flight, the odds are in favor of the drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani being part of an elaborate operation based on intelligence work.