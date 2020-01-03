Turkish forces have killed YPG/PKK terror group's intelligence head Metin Arslan in northern Iraq, security sources said on Friday.

Arslan, codenamed Kocer, is also the cousin of the terror group's ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The terrorist was wanted in the red category of Turkey's Interior Ministry's list.

The list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

The 52-year-old man who joined the terror group in 1994 was the mastermind of many plots targeting Turkey. He had been injured in a Turkish airstrike in northern Syria in 2017.