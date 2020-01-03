WORLD
2 MIN READ
Women lead mass protests against India's anti-citizenship law
Protesters accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of pursuing policies aimed at forcing people to prove their citizenship and putting people from marginalised communities at risk.
Women lead mass protests against India's anti-citizenship law
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. January 3, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 3, 2020

Thousands of women are leading a protest in New Delhi against India's anti-citizenship law.

Women of all ages sat on the streets throughout the night, braving the cold, to demonstrate their anguish over the controversial law, dubbed as being anti-Muslim.

This morning, they were joined by LGBTQ+ communities,  rights groups and other supporters as they began a mass march through the streets of the capital.

Describing themselves as “Citizens Against Bigots,” they carried placards and shouted slogans accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of pursuing policies aimed at forcing people to prove their citizenship and putting people from marginalised communities at risk.

India's main opposition parties –– led by the Congress party –– say the Modi government is trying to consolidate its Hindu base, which constitutes more than 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people. 

Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of the population.

RECOMMENDED

The new citizenship law and a proposed National Register of Citizens have brought thousands of protesters out in the streets in many cities and towns since Parliament approved the measure on December 11, leaving at least 23 dead in clashes between security forces and the protesters.

The law allows Hindus, Christians, and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

It does not apply to Muslims.

Thousands of Hindus, too, have joined the protests to assure the minority Muslims that they are not isolated. 

The governing Hindu nationalist party downplays the protests, saying they are orchestrated by opponents.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'