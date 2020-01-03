Possible scenarios following the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani
Possible scenarios following the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani / TRTWorld
Possible scenarios following the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani
Regional experts are ruling out the possibility of direct military conflict between Iran and the US but they also expect a strong retaliation from Tehran.
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
January 3, 2020

As Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a precision airstrike on Friday, ordered by US President Donald Trump, a dominant discourse amongst security experts is that Tehran and Washington are heading towards a prolonged conflict. 

Speaking to various experts, here are the possible scenarios that are likely to play out in the near future. 

Renewed proxy war in Iraq

Adem Yilmaz, an Istanbul-based expert on Iran, told TRT World that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who wields a strong influence on the country's foreign policy, would want to retaliate against the US by using Iraq as a proxy battleground.  

While Iraq's powerful Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr announced the reactivation of his Mahdi army soon after the US airstrike, Yilmaz said it's an indication that Sadr, who was a formidable rival of the US during its invasion of Iraq in 2003, is now part of Tehran's military plans.  

Even if contained, according to a Financial Times analyst, the conflict between the US and Iran is likely to "scatter more sparks across a region deeply scarred by war and turmoil," besides exposing the international oil market to new vulnerabilities as the oil prices have already jumped 3 per cent a barrel soon after the news of Soleimani’s assassination was made public. 

A measured response 

Tehran-based Iranian journalist Fereshteh Sadeghi told TRT World that the consequences of Soleimani's killing will be "felt in a few weeks or months".

"At the moment I do not believe that there will be an escalation against the US within Iraq because the US has already moved reinforcements. An immediate response is not an Iranian way of retaliation," Sadeghi said. 

Soleimani was one of the most decorated military generals of Iran and Tehran, according to experts, will take time to move on from his loss and again be as "self-assured" as they have been in the past decade. 

RECOMMENDED

Will Iraq plunge into another civil war?

Sadeghi ruled out the possibility of Iraq slipping into yet another cycle of civil war. 

“This time there are no Sunni insurgents taking up arms against the central government,” she said.

For months, Iraq grappled with furious protests, driven by young people who are frustrated because of a dysfunctional economy, corruption and the pervasive influence of Iran.

With the US airstrikes hitting an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia earlier this week, following with the second strike targetting Solemani, the Iraqi anger has now turned back on the US.

Harsh economic reality 

Ankara-based political analyst Ali Bakeer said Iran cannot afford a direct military conflict with the US, in light of its harsh economic reality. 

"The Iranians, and Khamenei in particular, underestimated the US response as did the storming of the US embassy in Baghdad. They paid the price," he said.

"I don't believe that Iran is prepared for a direct counterstrike in view of the harsh economic situation, its regional isolation and recent protests against its influence in countries like Iraq and Lebanon. However, an indirect response through its regional allies is always a convenient option."

Additional reporting by TRT Deutsch's Ali Ozkok.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'