The news of Iran's renowned general Qasem Soleimani’s death quickly sparked controversy after it was announced by the US Defense Department on Thursday late night, justifying his killing partly because he “orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months.”

But reactions within the US were divided and caused an uproar along party lines as Republicans praised Trump, while Democrats cited the illegality of the strike given that Trump failed to notify Congress of the strike which could be construed as an act of war against Iran.

The strike itself marks a dramatic escalation by the Trump administration, who had stated for months his desire to withdraw from the Middle East.

After declaring that the US was “locked and loaded” for attack in September 2019, Trump uncharacteristically declined to respond militarily to destructive strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure that was pinned on Iran. He also stepped back moments before a planned strike in retaliation for a US drone being shot down.

This seems to have changed in recent days, according to the administration’s ramped up rhetoric. Earlier Thursday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper warned that the United States might take preemptive action if it received warning that Iran or its proxy forces were planning further strikes on U.S. interests in the Middle East.

“We’re prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region,” Esper said. He also warned that Washington had “indications” of additional Iranian provocations, effectively confirming that the escalation was only the beginning of a drawn-out US-Middle East inflamed crisis.

Soleimani's killing came days after Iranian-backed militias attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad amid violent protests, itself a reaction to a US airstrike on Sunday that killed 25 Iran-linked Hezbollah fighters in Iraq.

The US claimed that the airstrike on Hezbollah was in retaliation for the recent killing of a US military contractor at an Iraqi military base.

America in uproar

Ahead of 2020 Presidential elections, this could prove to be a pivotal foreign policy issue, with many construing the killing of Soleimani as risking unpredictable escalation with Iran.

Trump continues to endure scathing criticism at home, with US critics including analysts, Senators and Representatives worrying the strike could lead to an entirely new regional war in the region.

“A president who vowed to keep the United States out of another Middle Eastern war has in effect just issued a declaration of war,” says Robert Malley, president of the International Crisis Group.

He continues on Twitter, “A strike that the administration claims was intended to deter Iranian attacks is almost certain to trigger far more of them. Qaaem Soleimani’s death is undoubtedly a very serious blow to Iran. But it also is a very serious blow to any hope for regional de-escalation.”

“Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question,” says Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Twitter. “The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?”

Iraqi TV also reports that the Soleimani strikes killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed Iraqi militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

President Trump meanwhile, did not make any statement but posted a pixelated image of the American flag on Twitter without any text.

Explosive implications

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said in a statement Thursday night from the presidential campaign trail that no American would mourn General Soleimani. But Mr. Biden questioned the wisdom of the strike, which he called “hugely escalatory.”

“President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,” Biden said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly criticized the military strike, asking Trump administration to immediately brief the Congress on "this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration.”

“We cannot put the lives of American service members, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions. Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence,” she continued.

Ariane Tabatabai, a Middle East expert at Rand Corp, clarified that the killing won’t make much of a difference, even if it sent a strong message.

“It won’t lead to the collapse of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or Iran’s network of non-state allies,” says Tabatabai.

The White House traditionally notifies senior members of both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives ahead of major military action.

The War Powers Resolution requires the US president to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action.