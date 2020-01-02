Turkey has officially referred its accord with Libya on a maritime boundary between the two Mediterranean countries to the United Nations for approval, despite opposition from a number of countries, which border the Mediterranean Sea.

The move is part of Turkish diplomatic efforts aimed at securing its interests in the Mediterranean. It also protects Libya’s Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) from being exploited by foreign states.

The deal signed by UN-backed Libyan leader Fayez al Sarraj and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 27, prevents Israel, Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration, and other regional states from violating maritime boundaries and cutting Libya and Turkey out of resource-rich areas of the Eastern Mediterranean.

The deal has sent shock waves across the region, as Ankara sends a clear message to other coastal states that resources in the Mediterranean will not be exploited without its consent.

Greece, Egypt, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) have previously signed maritime agreements, excluding Turkey, and have drawn up Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to launch their own exploration efforts.

Turkey’s declaration of a maritime demarcation agreement with Libya’s UN-backed government legalises its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

However, in order to receive recognition, no objection can be raised by others in the region. As things stand, both Greece and Egypt are opposed to the deal.

If a dispute is raised, the opposing sides will enter into arbitration with the Turkish-Libyan side.

A long arbitration process would give Turkey an additional advantage by forcing opposing parties to tacitly accept that it is a vital player in the East Mediterranean.

Despite Turkey’s consistent regional policy over the years, at the heart of the dispute in the region, lay two vital issues: the disagreements between Greece and Turkey over Cyprus and Libya war.

Cyprus

Before the Turkish-Libyan maritime deal, Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) tried to outmanoeuvre Ankara by designating their own sea borders, signing agreements among themselves.

Furthermore, the trio has established a consortium, through which they have developed the EastMed pipeline project, aiming to transport newly discovered gas reserves from the Eastern Mediterranean to southern Europe.

As the route of the pipeline goes through Turkish sea borders and the borders between Turkey and GCA are not clear, Ankara was excluded from the project, angering the Turkish state, which eventually developed its own plan to block the EastMed project by signing a deal with Libya’s Tripoli government.

Turkey refuses to accept the agreements because Ankara believes the Greek Cypriot Administration does not represent all of the inhabitants of the island.

Since 1974, Cyprus has had two divided administrations - one led by Turkish Cypriots in the north part of the island and another led by Greek Cypriots in the south part of the island.

In Cyprus, located in the middle of the Eastern Mediterranean, the island’s Turkish and Greek populations have been unable to come to terms with each other ever since the 1974 Turkish intervention, which aimed to prevent a change in its political status quo following the Greek Cypriot military coup against the internationally-recognised government of the Republic of Cyprus.