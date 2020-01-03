For Iran, Major General Qasem Soleimani was a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US pressure.

On the other hand, he was a shadowy leader of Iran's geopolitical ambitions, which aimed at expanding the Shia power's arc of influence, or so-called “axis of resistance” from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon to the eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

“You should know that I, Qasem Soleimani, control the policy for Iran with respect to Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and Afghanistan,” Soleimani reportedly told US General David Petraeus over the phone in 2008, when Patreaus was deployed in Iraq as a commander of the US army.

As Soleimani was killed on Friday morning in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, it marked one of the most dramatic episodes of the Iran-US rivalry.

Born in 1957, Soleimani’s career began soon after Iran’s 1979 Revolution, which swept the Shah of Iran from power. Young Soleimani joined the Revolutionary Guard amidst the tense political climate.

Soon after, as Iran was gripped by a bloody eight-year war with neighbouring Iraq that killed one million people, Soleimani was part of the lightly armed troops who were sent to the frontlines of war.

Back then, Soleimani led an Iranian elite force known as Thar Allah 41 corps in Kerman city during the eight-year war.

As the Revolutionary Guard gained significant political and economic power from the war, some Iranian militias were formalised as what became known as the Quds Force. Soleimani rose through the ranks of the Quds Force and eventually headed it in the late 1990s.

Following the war, he was promoted to be among the best 10 military commanders of Iranian contingents spread across the borders with Iraq.

As a leader of the Quds, Soleimani cultivated support across the Middle East, allying with Iraqi Shiites who were against Saddam Hussein's rule as well as expanding Tehran’s influence in Lebanon through proxy militia, Hezbollah.

Soleimani, a discreet man, came to the attention of the US following the 2003 American invasion of Iraq.

His Quds Force gave military and economic support to Iraqi Shiite militias as they fought against American troops.