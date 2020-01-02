WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taiwan's chief of general staff killed in chopper crash - defence ministry
Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, according to the defence ministry.
Taiwan's chief of general staff killed in chopper crash - defence ministry
File Photo. A Taiwan's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies past Taiwan's national flag during the commissioning ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. / AP
By Nurdan Erdogan, Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 2, 2020

Taiwan's top military officer and seven others died after a helicopter crash-landed in the mountains on Thursday, the defence ministry said. 

Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, according to defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen. Five others have been rescued.

Shen, 62, and several top military officials were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan county ahead of the lunar new year later this month.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, the official Central News Agency reported Yi-ming had been rescued, citing rescue services.

As chief of the general staff, Shen was responsible for overseeing the island's defence against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers its own territory. 

The crash came a week before a key election on January 11 when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'