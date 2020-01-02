Austria's conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday agreed to form an unprecedented coalition government with the Greens, capping almost three months of negotiations.

"We have succeeded to unite the best of both worlds... It is possible to protect the climate and borders," said Kurz, whose People's Party (OeVP) again gained the most votes in snap elections in September.

The polls were triggered after a corruption scandal engulfed Kurz's far-right ally after just 18 months in government together, during which the 33-year-old had carefully cultivated his image as a hardliner on immigration.

Future of Austria

Greens leader Werner Kogler said the two disparate parties had managed to "build bridges" to form a government for "the future of Austria".

It will mark the first time the Green party has been in power. The ecologists made key gains in the September polls with the environment replacing immigration as the top voter concern.

Kogler said the Alpine country, which has been among just a handful of EU nations that have seen their greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase between 1990 and 2017, would aim to become a frontrunner in terms of fighting climate change in Europe.

The two leaders indicated they would reform the tax system to lower the burden on Austrians, a key OeVP promise, but at the same time introduce higher eco taxes in line with the Greens' campaign.

Kogler said transparency, including freedom of information, and fighting poverty among children, the elderly and women would also be a priority.

The two leaders will present their detailed government programme on Thursday.

Observers have said the new government would face challenges after Kurz's previous rule with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) saw a raft of anti-immigration measures passed, sharply dividing Austrians.

Describing a deal as a "huge stretch", analyst Thomas Hofer warned Kurz could lose voters he gained from the FPOe, which he managed to pick up in the September polls, when the OeVP got 37.5 percent in total.