By sidelining Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the trio of Greece, Israel, and Egypt, as well as others are embarking on a perilous journey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The countries are working together in order to prevent the Turkish side from accessing their legitimate rights to the Eastern Mediterranean’s resources.

It’s within this context, that an international pipeline project, the so-called EastMed pipeline, is expected to be signed into existence by Athens on January 2. By signing this deal, these countries want to create a fait accompli.

Needless to say that the imposition by one party of a fait accompli is not acceptable, as it does not leave room for a negotiated settlement.

In an attempt to safeguard their interests, the recent deal between Turkey and Libya to delineate an exclusive economic zone between both sides, will enable them to remain part of the energy equation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara views this deal as a way to fence off disputed areas in this strategic region, and potentially prevent other countries from taking advantage of the region’s resources at the expense of Turkey, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and Libya.

Mutual agreement

Instead of opening the doors to a negotiated settlement, which will benefit all stakeholders, these forces have further inflamed the situation by issuing incendiary statements.

In response to Turkish engagement with the legitimate UN-backed government of Libya, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias travelled to Benghazi to meet with warlord Khalifa Haftar, in another setback to the UN-backed peace process in Libya.

Greece is putting its weight behind Haftar, thereby endangering peace and stability in a very volatile region.

Athens also intends to buy a fleet of American and Israeli armed drones to threaten Turkish interests in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

This policy of brinkmanship will not help bring about any political solution for existing disputes or result in regional prosperity.

In contrast, Turkey has expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue with all parties, including Israel, with the aim of finding a political solution to the issue. Even Ankara’s most recent engagement with Libya was merely an attempt to prevent total encirclement in such a vital region.