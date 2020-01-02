A factory manufacturing batteries caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday, injuring 13 fire officials and one security guard, police said.

A fire official said three people were rescued from the debris of the building in Peera Garhi area in western New Delhi.

Thirty-five fire engines were at the site and the rescue operation was continuing for some people feared trapped inside.

An eyewitness told New Delhi Television news channel he heard an explosion around 5am and the fire station reported the structure collapsed soon afterward.

The fire official spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to release the information.