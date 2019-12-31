Armed men staged a night raid on a Greek oil tanker anchored in a Cameroonian port and abducted eight crewmen, including the vessel's Greek captain, the merchant marine ministry and the ship's owner on Tuesday.

The five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian were part of a 28-member crew aboard the Happy Lady in the port of Limbe, near the economic capital Douala, the ministry said in a statement.

"An armed group boarded the tanker and ordered eight crew members including the 45-year-old captain to disembark," a representative of owner Eastern Mediterranean Athens (EMA) told AFP, requesting anonymity.

One crewman, a Greek national, was receiving treatment at a local Cameroonian hospital for a wound to the ankle by a stray bullet, port police said in a statement.

"Merchant Marine Minister Yannis Plakiotakis... is following developments closely, along with the Greek foreign ministry and the oil tanker's operator," the merchant marine ministry statement said.

The attack occurred at around 2230GMT on Monday, the EMA representative said, adding that there was no exchange of fire as the crew was not armed.

Cameroonian authorities have not confirmed the attack, the third such incident in a month, of which two targeted Greek vessels.

Piracy has disrupted the operations of sub-Saharan Africa's two main oil producers - Nigeria and Angola - and severely disrupted international maritime transport essential to the continent, costing billions of dollars.

The third incident in a month

The Gulf of Guinea, which stretches some 5,700 kilometres (3,500 miles) from Senegal to Angola, has become the new world epicentre of piracy, lootings and kidnappings for ransom, especially along the Nigerian coast.

Pirates sometimes divert ships for several days, long enough to plunder the cargo and demand huge ransoms before freeing the crew.