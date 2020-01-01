The leader of France's hardline CGT union on Wednesday urged all workers to join pension strikes that have crippled public transport over the past month, as a showdown with President Emmanuel Macron enters a second month.

CGT leader Philippe Martinez called for strikes "everywhere" from next week, both "in the public and the private sector".

"Faced with a self-satisfied president who thinks that everything is going fine in this country we have to send a stronger warning sign," he told BFM news channel.

"We're calling on all the French to mobilise, attend demonstrations and go on strike," he added.

The call came in response to Macron's New Year's address on Tuesday in which he vowed not to back down on his plan to replace France's 42 separate pension schemes with a single system that would require people to work longer.

The government says the changes are necessary to make the system fairer for all and more sustainable but unions argue that workers, particularly in the public sector, will lose out.

Longest transport strike

The 28-day strike, which left thousands of travellers stranded over the Christmas holidays, is on course to exceed the longest transport strike to date in France, which lasted for 28 days in 1986 and early 1987.

Macron's New Year's address was closely watched for signs that the government's resolve might be weakening.