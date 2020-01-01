WORLD
4 MIN READ
French unions vow no surrender in month-long strike
Hardline CGT union leader Philippe Martinez calls for strikes "everywhere" from next week, as President Macron vows not to back down on his pension plan following weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.
French unions vow no surrender in month-long strike
Musicians of the Paris Opera play during a protest outside the Opera Bastille in Paris, on December 31, 2019, during an ongoing strike against the French government's plan to overhaul the country's retirement system. / AFP Archive
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 1, 2020

The leader of France's hardline CGT union on Wednesday urged all workers to join pension strikes that have crippled public transport over the past month, as a showdown with President Emmanuel Macron enters a second month.

CGT leader Philippe Martinez called for strikes "everywhere" from next week, both "in the public and the private sector".

"Faced with a self-satisfied president who thinks that everything is going fine in this country we have to send a stronger warning sign," he told BFM news channel.

"We're calling on all the French to mobilise, attend demonstrations and go on strike," he added.

The call came in response to Macron's New Year's address on Tuesday in which he vowed not to back down on his plan to replace France's 42 separate pension schemes with a single system that would require people to work longer.

The government says the changes are necessary to make the system fairer for all and more sustainable but unions argue that workers, particularly in the public sector, will lose out.

Longest transport strike

The 28-day strike, which left thousands of travellers stranded over the Christmas holidays, is on course to exceed the longest transport strike to date in France, which lasted for 28 days in 1986 and early 1987.

Macron's New Year's address was closely watched for signs that the government's resolve might be weakening.

RECOMMENDED

But while calling for a "rapid compromise" during a new round of negotiations with unions next week, Macron vowed that the reforms "will be carried out."

Reacting to his comments, Yves Veyrier, secretary-general of the Force Ouvriere (FO) Union, one of France's biggest, said: "I don't get the impression that there is much room for negotiation."

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, added on Twitter: "These are not (New Year) wishes but a declaration of war to the millions of French who refuse his reform."

Strike calls by other groups

Already another day of mass protests is set for January 9, when teachers, dockers, hospital workers, and other public sector employees are expected to join transport workers by striking for the day.

Energy workers have also called for a three-day blockade of the country's oil refineries and fuel depots starting January 7, raising the spectre of petrol shortages.

But the strike participation rate is waning, with just 7.7 percent of employees at train operator SNCF on strike on Tuesday, far below the levels seen when the protest began on December 5.

On Tuesday, musicians from the Paris Opera, whose employees enjoy a special retirement regime dating back to 1698, played a protest concert outside the Bastille Opera for several hundred passers-by.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'