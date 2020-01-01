French President Emmanuel Macron called Tuesday for a "rapid compromise" with unions over a pensions overhaul that has sparked one of the country's biggest transport strikes in decades.

But in his keenly watched New Year's address, Macron gave no sign that he would back down on the plan, saying "the pension reform will be carried out."

While acknowledging concerns about the plan, not least that it could require people to work longer, Macron said "these worries cannot lead us to inaction."

"That would be abandoning those who the system has abandoned, youths who would pay the price for our inaction," he said in the roughly 18-minute address.

The pension overhaul, a centrepiece of Macron's sweeping plan to reform the French economy and institutions, would sweep away 42 separate schemes for a single system the government says would be fairer and more sustainable.

But unions baulk at a new "pivot age" of 64 at which workers would qualify for a full pension, beyond the official retirement age of 62.

Since December 5, they have crippled train and metro services across the country, proving a key test of Macron's ability to implement his vow to reform France after coming to power in 2017.

The government has already said police and firefighters would still be able to retire earlier, and Macron said "we will take into account arduous tasks so that people who carry them out will be able to retire earlier."

Damage control

Macron's call for a "Christmas truce" during the strike went unheeded, upending travel plans for tens of thousands of people, and unions have vowed not to back down ahead of new talks with the government set for January 7.

Already another day of mass protests is set for January 9, when teachers, dockers, hospital workers and other public-sector employees are expected to join the strike for the day.

And energy workers at the hard-line CGT union called Tuesday for a three-day blockade at the country's oil refineries and fuel depots starting January 7, raising the spectre of petrol shortages.

"This government isn't listening at all, we need to put more pressure on them," Thierry Defresne, a union official at French energy giant Total, told AFP.

Macron's speech was his second major attempt at damage control, following last year's address at the height of the fiery "yellow vest" protests demanding improved living standards.