Palestinians have been fighting for statehood for several decades at the cost of immense human suffering. Over the years, two major political forces emerged from the contested region: Fatah in the West Bank and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Though the two groups have a common goal of reclaiming the pre-1967 Palestinian borders and ending Israel’s occupation of its territories, rigid ideological differences between the two sides almost always distracted them from pursuing their common agenda against Israel.

Experts on Israel-Palestine conflict say the main beneficiary of the Hamas-Fatah rivalry has been Tel Aviv.

“According to Israel, a divided Palestine can be controlled easily,” Selim Han Yeniacun, an author of two books on Palestine-Israel conflict, told TRT World.

"As Netanyahu desires to take control of the West Bank, he keeps bombing Gaza Strip prior to each political maneuver he wants to take. He doesn't consider Hamas and Fatah as his counterparts since the two sides always disagree with each other. So he does the political talking with other Arab states."

Yeniacun said that since World War I, Palestine has been an equation with multiple variables, and the “legitimacy problem of the Palestinian politics” has been "one of the most important subheadings" in recent decades.

“Palestinian politics relies on several balances both internally and externally in terms of the struggle for existence, however, indecisive structure in Palestine has been causing infirmity on the Palestinian cause. As the country was at polls in 2006 for the last time, both Fatah and Hamas are responsible for the loss of legitimacy,” Yeniacun, who's also a research assistant at Shanghai University, said.