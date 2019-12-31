But they ask “where’s your Islamic cover?”

Hichkas is not alone in writing protest songs but he’s certainly the most fearless in his criticism. He doesn’t mince his words nor does he oscillate between right and wrong.

As Iranian journalist Reza Shokrolahi says Hichkas sings for “all the nobodies”.

Contemporary songs have been the voice of major protest marches which seem to have happened every ten years in 1999, 2009, and now 2019.

Many of these songs carry the same theme of unity which Hichkas stresses: “We are all together,” perhaps because that is what is in fact lacking in the opposition real-politic.

“Come let’s stand together,” sang Mohammad Reza Shajarian, during the 1999 mass student protests. “Separately, we will never heal this common pain,” he said.

Shajarian, the most loved classicist singer also asked the military to: “Lay Down Your Gun” in the 2009 protests.

Rap singers are the new standard-bearers of what began in the Constitutional Revolution of 1906 with poets like Mirzadeh Eshghi and Aref Ghazvini. Their satirical verse condemned the dictatorship of the time, if perhaps in a softer tone.

Hichkas and other contemporary rap bands refer to this link to show the long loop of struggle for freedom.

During the 2009 protests when 3000 people were detained the underground band, Kiosk, led by Arash Sobhani, together with the modernist singer Mohsen Namjoo reproduced one of the most loved protest songs of the Constitutional era – Morgh e Sahar by the poet Malek O’Shoarai Bahar, with video illustrations of pictures of iconic freedom fighters.

The lyrics express a yearning for the dawn-nightingale to break out of its cage and sing the song of freedom for humankind.

For over a century – 114 years to be precise, since the Constitutional Revolution of 1906 – Iranians have been demanding freedom and justice.

Yet, the rulers, whether in the name of monarchy or Islam, have deceived them time and again establishing authoritarian regimes, ever more brutal in their suppression.

Perhaps November protests were not the largest show of dissent in Iran but the anguish expressed by the people in social media and in direct contacts certainly comes across as the deepest — just as Hichkas expresses it.

Even insiders criticised the order to shoot protestors.

Yet the arrests and intimidations go on. Reports from various provinces show heavy military presence deterring people from gathering or honouring their loved ones in the traditional 40-day mourning period.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei believing mistakenly that he has “repelled the security enemy” in the “riots” has in fact been singled out for blame for reportedly saying: “do whatever it takes to end the protests”.

By all accounts the picture now emerging from Iran is extremely disturbing. It will not escape the collective memory of Iranians young and old.

As Hichkas says: “Who’s going to forget this crime?"