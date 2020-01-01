Ten months after tensions between India and Pakistan erupted into a brief air war over disputed Kashmir, deadly skirmishes are raging along the Line of Control with ever increasing frequency.

Clashes along the de facto border are now at their most intense since a ceasefire agreement was reached in November 2003. The number of Pakistani violations has reportedly doubled this year, spiking to an average of more than 10 a day since August 5, when New Delhi provocatively annexed its half of Kashmir. Pakistan says the volume of Indian violations is even higher.

The latest fortnight-long outbreak has claimed the lives of soldiers and civilians on both sides, prompting a call for restraint from neighbouring China. As Pakistan’s closest strategic ally, and India’s premier rival for power in South Asia, Beijing is often the first to red-flag brewing trouble. Its most recent statement calls on India and Pakistan to “avoid actions that might escalate tensions” - language it has used since August 5.

To some extent, Beijing’s warning merely echoes the rhetoric emanating from Islamabad and New Delhi. Gen Bipin Rawat, India’s newly-promoted chief of defence staff, has warned that hostilities along the Line of Control could escalate at any time. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India could be in the process of manufacturing a pretext for another armed incursion.

At the very least, this regular exchange of ammunition and threats means that the ceasefire agreement is dead and buried. So, too, is any prospect of the revival of the “irreversible” peace process diligently negotiated by Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistan’s military dictator, Pervez Musharraf.

For the time-being, Islamabad has limited its responses to the Line of Control and diplomatic lobbying against the draconian measures that Narendra Modi’s Hindutva administration has imposed on millions of Kashmiris. It may also be argued, with justification, that Pakistan’s economy is too weak for its government to consider upping the ante, militarily.

However, China has good reason to fear a further escalation. It would be naive to expect Pakistan to accept the ‘new normal’ that Modi has sought to impose by revoking the special constitutional status of India-administered Kashmir. Its entire power structure is predicated upon national security policy, with Kashmir at its core.

No Pakistani government can sustain or survive such humiliation. At some point, its decision makers will have to act, or at least be seen to act, by the Pakistani populace, or they will lose their raison d’etre. Failure to do so could eventually prove fatal for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration, which has grown increasingly unpopular because of its inept governance and austere economic policies. Already, its failures have fuelled a divisive imbroglio between state institutions over who actually rules the country.

Historically, Pakistan’s powerful military has sought to reassert its grip in such circumstances by launching ill-fated military operations against Indian forces in Kashmir. General Ayub Khan did so in 1965 after rigging the presidential election he contested against Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Pakistan’s founder. Similarly, General Pervez Musharraf seized the Kargil heights in 1999, without the knowledge of the then prime minister, setting into motion a series of events culminating in a military takeover.