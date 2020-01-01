ISTANBUL, Turkey — BV Narayana, a white-bearded man from India’s Bangalore city, has been living on 'God’s promise' ever since he left his hometown for a world tour in 2017. He has no idea where he'll eat his next meal or find a shelter to sleep. His aim is to raise awareness about a range of issues — from safe driving to giving polio vaccination to children. He also designs motorbikes and bicycles for physically challenged people.

Narayana does not have permanent sponsors, so he simply relies on his fate. All he has is a Honda motorbike with a cart in tow.

After completing a journey of about 35,000 kilometres from India to the US, via Pakistan, Iran, Europe and Turkey, he's on his way back to where he started. He reached Istanbul on December 29 and decided to take some rest in the city before resuming his home-bound journey.

“Food and shelter everyone in the world worries about it, but I worry about people, their safety,” Nani told TRT World, while sitting at the Indian consulate in Istanbul.

Since no person or organisation is funding his bold venture, he says “God will help me through people.”

He arrived in the city, almost broke. As the Indian community learned about the man and his journey, they quickly raised some money to help him move further.

"Back in the 70s, I didn't have to worry about fuel because I rode a bicycle. This time, I have to make sure my bike has enough petrol," he said, adding that he has been successful so far in raising money for fuel and other small necessities, thanking people for making the donations.

He had to reschedule his tour and plan an early return since his mother, who is in her 80s, has been hospitalised in India.

Narayana, who insists he should be called Nani, has skipped Russia and China on both tours for security reasons. His first trip started 40 years ago when he was a young man, traveling across 59 countries on his bicycle, covering a distance of at least 96,000 kilometres.

As he entered his 60s, he wanted to do it again, especially after he met with an accident in 2014. Two motorcyclists, both were college students, were racing each other on a rainy night. Nani was walking on the road when the bikers ran over him, fracturing both of his legs and leaving him with a lifelong disability.

After the accident, he found another purpose to travel the world and that was to raise awareness on safe driving and handicapped people. In the last three years, he has covered 25 countries in the Asian, European and American continents.

Nani seems to be vulnerable to road accidents. On his second world tour, he met with another accident in Canada in 2017. While driving from Halifax to Toronto, he was hit by a speeding car, injuring him and damaging his motorbike.

The Indian diaspora in Canada was quick to come to his rescue. After he recovered from his injury, the Indian community raised funds and bought a new motorbike for him. The vehicle has a small trailer, carrying essential goods such as clothing, tool box and a tent, which becomes his home on dry and warm days.

On wet or windy days, he prefers to call it a night at 'God's house,' a church, mosque, temple, monastery, wherever he is welcomed.

From 1979 to 2019

Nani says a lot has changed between the 70s and now. “In 1979, I used to sleep under bridges. I would spread my bedding and sleep. In those days, it was not a problem,” Nani said.

“If you stay near a bridge now, the police come and tell you ‘you cannot stay here. Get out of here!’ Back in the day, it was not a problem”.

Besides different places of worship, on his second trip Nani mostly relied on petrol pumps, McDonald’s, Burger King and supermarkets, where he spent his nights using their parking areas or inner sections, depending on the weather situation.

“I request them [to use their facilities]. In their parking lot, if the weather is good, I put my tent and sleep. If the weather is bad, I just sit in an internal section to sleep a little bit. Then, continue my trip,” Nani said.

In Istanbul, his luck brought mixed results. On his arrival in Istanbul, he found the Indian consulate closed since it was Sunday. To pass the night, he chose a location next to a cafe, which is across the diplomatic mission.

He requested a chair from one of the cafe patrons, who simply denied saying that “No, sorry. No boss. The boss is not here,” even though Nani offered him his passport as a deposit for the chair.

He ended up spending the night on the cold street.

“Maybe he was not allowed to give anything from the cafe because he was not the owner. But I was able to survive anyhow. That’s part of the adventure,” Nani said, giving the impression that such logistical troubles did not bother him much.