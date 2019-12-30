Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who was on bail in Tokyo awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, has arrived in Beirut, Lebanese official and security sources said on Monday.

"Ghosn arrived Sunday in Beirut airport," the security source said.

A Lebanese official confirmed to AFP that "Ghosn reached Beirut, but it's unclear how he left Japan."

Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, had been under strict court-imposed restrictions in Japan on his movements.

Earlier, The Financial Timessaid Ghosn was no longer under house arrest, but said it was not clear whether he had escaped or a deal had been reached. Ghosn landed at Beirut's Rafic al Hariri international airport late on Sunday, the paper said, citing an associate of Ghosn's.

The Wall Street Journal cited a source saying Ghosn had fled Japan.