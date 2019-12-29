Thousands of residents and holiday makers have been told to evacuate a swathe of Victoria as soaring temperatures and strong winds fan massive bushfires in the Australian state.

With the mercury set to top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Melbourne, authorities urged an estimated 30,000 tourists to leave East Gippsland, an area half the size of Belgium.

The fire danger is forecast to be extreme in seven of the state's nine districts and threatened to close the Princes Highway, a major road artery in the region.

The warm front is heading rapidly into New South Wales (NSW), with temperatures expected to spike on New Year's Eve as hundreds of thousands gather around the harbour city of Sydney to watch its famous firework celebrations.

Widespread damage

Almost 900 homes have been ruined and 3.48 million hectares (8.6 million acres) of land burnt in NSW this bushfire season, while Sydney has been smothered by smoke for weeks on end.