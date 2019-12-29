North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a meeting of top ruling party officials on Saturday to discuss important policy matters ahead of the year-end deadline set by Kim for the United States, the state news agency said on Sunday.

Kim, chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), guided the first-day session of the plenary meeting to discuss "important matters arising in the party building and activities and in the building of the state and national defence," KCNA news agency said in a statement.

"The immediate orientation of the struggle of the WPK and the state and important policy issues for new victory in our revolution under the present situation were brought up as agendas of the plenary meeting," KCNA said.

KCNA did not provide further details of the meeting, but it said the meeting will be continued.

The North's party plenary meeting comes a week after Pyongyang held the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Meeting to discuss boosting the country's military capability.

Earlier this month, North Korea said it would hold a plenary session of its ruling party sometime this month to discuss and decide on crucial issues due to the changed situation at home and abroad, without elaborating.