Montenegro's opposition leaders were arrested on Friday after a dramatic night in parliament when their deputies violently protested the passing of a controversial law on religious freedom.

A total of 22 people including 17 MPs were initially detained and escorted out of the assembly, police said in a statement early Friday.

All but three were released Friday morning, with opposition leaders Milan Knezevic, Andrija Mandic and another MP held on accusations of "assaulting an official in the performance of his duties and preventing a policeman from carrying out his duties", police said.

Flashpoint law

The law has become a flashpoint for tensions between the government and the pro-Serb opposition which is close to the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), Montenegro's main religious body.

The Church is particularly incensed over a clause requiring religious communities to prove ownership of properties from before 1918, when Montenegro lost its independence and joined a Serb-led kingdom, in order to keep them.

During the tense parliamentary debate that started on Thursday and stretched into the night, opposition MPs from the Democratic Front threatened to stoke unrest if the law was passed.

When amendments they proposed were rejected, opposition members attempted to set off a firecracker in the parliament hall, destroy microphones and physically attack other politicians, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

After the melee, however, the law was passed.

'Difficult Christmas'

The Serbian Orthodox Church, which runs hundreds of medieval monasteries and churches on tracts of valuable land throughout the tiny country, has accused the government of using the law to appropriate church heritage and purloin its assets.

The ruling party denies this, saying it only wants to sort out ownership rights.