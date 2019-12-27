South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed on Friday an appeal by survivors of wartime sexual slavery over a controversial deal between Seoul and Tokyo as the two nations sought to mend ties in the face of mounting threats from Pyongyang.

"It is difficult to conclude that it is possible for the deal to violate the victims' basic rights," the constitutional court said.

The court said the 2015 deal was a "political agreement" and therefore surrounding discussions also belong to the political arena.

Unjust accord?

Japan and South Korea – both key US allies and democracies – have long been locked in a bitter row over historical issues that have spiralled into a fully-fledged trade dispute.

A 2015 deal with Tokyo under Seoul's then leader Park Geun-hye established an $8.8 million fund for "comfort women" – those forced to provide sex for Japanese troops during World War II – but a 2016 petition by survivors and their families claimed the agreement was unjust.

The appeal, from 29 survivors and 12 family members, claimed the Park administration didn't consult with them before signing the 2015 agreement – at the time the two governments agreed it was "final and irreversible" – and that it violates their own individual right to demand compensation.