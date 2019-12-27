Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled on Friday the country's first homebred automobile prototype, saying it will realise the country's long-time dream.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the automobile in the industrial province of Kocaeli, Erdogan said, "today, we are witnessing an historic day in which we achieve Turkey's 60-year dream together."

Stating that over 100 Turkish engineers worked on the project, he said: "We don't buy a license or permission from anyone, we determine all the technical features ourselves."

The SUV will be the first car to be certified 'Made in Turkey' and is expected to hit the roads by 2022. Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group, also known as TOGG, says at least five models will be released by 2030.

Erdogan stressed Turkey will deter all efforts to hinder the production of its own car.

"They managed to hinder the production of Devrim [Turkey's first homegrown car] but they will not be able to hinder this automobile," he added.

Following his speech, a red SUV model of the car and another grey sedan one were raised onto the stage, sporting the TOGG label of the consortium that is building them.

'Zero-emission technology'

Turkey first attempted to produce its own car in 1961, the Devrim [Revolution], but it never made it past the prototype stage.

"Turkey is not only a market for new technologies but has become a country that develops, produces and exports them all over the world," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president said that the factory for Turkey's first car will open in Gemlik district of the northwestern Bursa province.