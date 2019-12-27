Russia’s strategy in Idlib province appears to be to bite off parts of the territory piece by piece, thereby increasing the flow of civilians to the Turkish border.

This process is happening in front of the entire international community, but nevertheless the Russian strategy appears to be paying off.

Since the Sochi deal between Turkey and Russia to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Idlib, Moscow has not ceased its own bombing of opposition groups and civilians in the region, let alone prevented the Assad regime from doing so.

Russia has always embarked on a policy of testing the limits in Idlib and has in the past reduced the intensity of its military operations after facing diplomatic pressure.

The Russian strategy in Idlib can be summarised as a long and slow game aimed at its eventual complete capture, but initially, just control of the planned demilitarised zone agreed to by Ankara and Moscow.

Latest offensive

An initial escalation in the number of air strikes and artillery bombardments by Russian and Assad regime forces in November was followed by a ground offensive, which started on December 19.

Within four days, regime fighters managed to control the area surrounding the Turkish observation point in Surman.

These observation posts were intended to deter military clashes as agreed to under the Astana process, but the capture of the area around the Surman post means that regime and allied militants are now very close to the Turkish observation posts.

The most recent gains mean that the Assad regime now has control of more than a third of the demilitarised zone in Idlib.

Under the Sochi Memorandum, the demilitarised zone was meant to remain under the control of the Syrian opposition once heavy weaponry and radical elements were removed.

With the odds stacked against them, the Syrian opposition, as well as militant groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have not been able to hold their positions in Idlib.

Air superiority and better equipment have allowed regime forces to encroach on the strategic town of Marat al Nouman in southern Idlib.

Since civilians, as well as opposition fighters, are fair game for the regime side, after the Sochi deal, up to 400,000 civilians have fled to the Turkish border area.

Refugee crisis

The region bordering Turkey in Syria’s Idlib is home to the largest concentration of internally displaced people (IDPs) in the world and Turkish aid organisations are already providing a million IDPs with emergency aid.

Many of those in the Idlib area are Syrians who have been displaced from other cities targeted by regime air raids and atrocities, such as Aleppo, Ghouta, Homs, and Deraa. The makeshift camps of northern Idlib have become their last sanctuary within Syria, as they have for locals of Idlibs who come from territories captured by regime forces.

After the capture of Khan Sheikhoun by the regime, for example, over 330,000 civilians headed to the Turkish border.