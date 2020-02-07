The death toll in mainland China's new virus outbreak has risen to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, was reportedly reprimanded for “spreading rumours” in late December.

China said it would investigate Li's death.

Meanwhile, a newborn discovered infected 36 hours after birth has become the youngest known patient. The number of people infected globally has risen to more than 31,000.

Li had worked at a hospital in the epicentre of the outbreak in the central city of Wuhan. He was reprimanded by local police for “spreading rumours” about the illness in late December, according to news reports.

Xi tells Trump no effort spared in virus fight

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, whose countries have tussled over trade and human rights, spoke on the phone about the health emergency on Friday.

Xi urged "the US side to respond reasonably to the novel coronavirus outbreak", according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Trump expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the epidemic, the White House said.

Virus spreading to other countries

The outbreak has spread to some two dozen countries, triggering travel restrictions and quarantines around the world and a crisis inside the country of 1.4 billion.

The World Health Organization tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did" on the virus.

Within a half-hour of announcing earlier Friday that Li was in critical condition, the hospital received nearly 500,000 comments on its social media post, many of them from people hoping Li would pull through.

One wrote: “We are not going to bed. We are here waiting for a miracle.”

Li was among a number of medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, The New York Times reported earlier this week. It said that after the mystery illness had stricken seven patients at a hospital, Li said of them in an online chat group Dec. 30: “Quarantined in the emergency department.”

Another participant in the chat responded by wondering, “Is SARS coming again?” — a reference to the 2002-03 viral outbreak that killed hundreds, the newspaper said.

'Illegal behaviour'

Wuhan health officials summoned Li in the middle of the night to demand he explain why hem shared the information, and police later forced him to sign a statement admitting to “illegal behaviour,” the Times said.

“If the officials had disclosed information about the epidemic earlier,” Li said in an interview in the Times via text messages, “I think it would have been a lot better. There should be more openness and transparency.”

A baby born last Saturday in Wuhan and confirmed positive just 36 hours after birth became the youngest known person infected with the virus, authorities said.

But precisely how the child became infected was unclear.