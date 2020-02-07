The White House released a statement on Thursday confirming the death of Qasim al Raymi, the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), in a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen.

"His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa'ida (sic) movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security," President Donald Trump said in a statement. However, there was no mention of when exactly he was killed.

Raymi was one of the most wanted terrorists by the United States, who offered a $10 million bounty for any information leading to his death or capture.

Early life in Al Qaeda and founding AQAP

Raymi was born in 1978, in the Raymah Governorate, near the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. He joined Al Qaeda in the 1990s as a trainer in Afghanistan until his return to Yemen. It is unclear when exactly he returned.

After being suspected for several embassy bombings in the Yemeni capital, he was imprisoned for five years in 2004.

However, Raymi escaped from prison two years later along with Nasir al Wuhaysi, a former leader of AQAP.

In 2007, six Spanish tourists, and two Yemenis, were killed in a blast in Yemen's eastern province of Marib, which Raymi claimed responsibility for.

He was also involved in a deadly attack in 2008 on the US Embassy in Sanaa, killing 10 Yemeni guards and four civilians along with six militants

In January 2009, Raymi, along with four other men, announced the formation of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula by unifying its Saudi Arabian and Yemeni branches. Together with Wuhayshi, they recruited Arab fighters from Afghanistan and Iraq for AQAP.