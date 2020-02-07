When Turkey launched an anti-terror operation in northern Syria in October last year, many disinformation campaigns started on social media, influencing the reporting of Western media outlets. Many former US officials and armchair experts made one common yet unfounded claim — that Turkey's military action would lead to the resurgence of Daesh in the region.

Four months later, a US Defense Department report debunks all those claims, saying the Turkish operation did not result in "any significant ISIS [Daesh] resurgence or increase in its capabilities in northeastern Syria”.

As the cross-border military action was aimed at all terror groups, including the YPG, which is the Syrian wing of the PKK, much of the Western media reporting relied on the propaganda that was disseminated by the YPG.

Through social media campaigns and unsubstantiated news reports in the Western press, the YPG tried to portray Turkey's operation as an "outward invasion" and an attempt to upend the global fight against Daesh.

Many influential former US State Department officials, includings Brett McGurk, were easily swayed by the YPG disinformation campaign. McGurk, who's earned a reputation as the new Lawerance of Arabia, rebuked the Trump administration for making the decision to withdraw US forces from northern Syria and allowing Turkey to take the leading role in global fight against Daesh and other terror groups in Syria. McGurk wrote in the Washington Post that Turkey can't operate "hundreds of miles from its border in hostile territory without substantial US military support" a claim the US Defense Department report proves completely outlandish.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly stated that the cross-border operation was only aimed at terror groups, insisting that there was no way that it would clash with the common goal of eradicating Daesh from the region.

“CJTF-OIR [The Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve] stated that ISIS [Daesh]-claimed attacks are 'most likely propaganda,' and that CJTF-OIR’s determination that the Turkish incursion did not result in any significant ISIS [Daesh] resurgence is based on ‘known facts,’” the report noted.

For Ankara, the global fight against Daesh ran parallel to its own fight against the PKK-linked YPG in northern Syria. The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU, NATO and Turkey. Against strong Turkish protests, the US has been allied with the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight Daesh since 2015, creating serious friction between the two NATO allies.