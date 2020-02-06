The Spanish government and the regional leaders of Catalonia will start holding formal talks this month in a bid to end one of the country's biggest crises since the return of democracy in the late 1970s.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made the announcement on Thursday shortly after meeting with the separatist leader of the northeastern region, Quim Torra, at the Catalan government seat in downtown Barcelona.

As expected, no major breakthrough came from the meeting on the divisive issue of Catalonia's independence from the rest of Spain.

“What I propose is that we need to start over," Sanchez told journalists after the meeting.

"To restart the dialogue at the point where our paths diverged … I have come here to talk. I appreciate the tone and the willingness of President Torra. It was a respectful conversation between two presidents."

Torra said later that he had insisted that Sanchez allow a legal referendum on secession for the wealthy region.

Spain adamant on stated position

Sanchez’s government has repeatedly said a referendum is out of the question since it would violate the Spanish Constitution. Sanchez tried to steer the talks towards social issues, financing for Spain’s regions and the impact of recent storms in the east of the country.

“The Spanish government has not budged on its position regarding [Catalonia’s] self-determination,” Torra said afterward.

“If this marks the start of a new era, we will see. We still don’t know what the Spanish government would propose.”