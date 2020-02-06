Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential "SARS-like" infection last year, died of coronavirus in Wuhan city, several media reports said on Thursday.

Li Wenliang, 34, who was reprimanded for spreading "rumours" about the disease died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The doctor lost his life in the hospital where he was kept under observation for several days.

Li, who worked in a hospital in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the epidemic, pointed out the dangers of the disease on social media in which he stated that seven patients affected by the new type of coronavirus were quarantined.

The Wuhan police launched an investigation against Li about "spreading gossip" after the post.

On January 12, Li was observed on suspicion of catching the virus from one of the patients, and on February 1, it was announced that the doctor was carrying the coronavirus.

Too early to say coronavirus peaking

Earlier on Thursday, World Health Organization (WHO) said it was too early to say that China's coronavirus outbreak was peaking, but noted that the country had recorded its first day of a drop in the number of new infections.

Dr Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergencies expert, said it was very difficult to make predictions on the course of the disease first reported in the central city of Wuhan in late December, noting: "We are still in the middle of an intense outbreak".

"There are cycles of transmission, and we may see those cases increase in the coming days. But at least for the moment, things are stable," Ryan told a news conference.

"But 4,000 cases or nearly, 3,700 coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day, is nothing to celebrate and is certainly still a great worry," he said.

There is a constant rise in infections in the epicentre of Hubei province, which accounts for about 80 pct of cases, Ryan said, adding: "But we haven't seen that same acceleration in provinces outside Hubei. And equally, we haven't seen that acceleration in Hong Kong, Macao, in Taiwanese people either."