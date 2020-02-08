Turkey will never tolerate attacks by the Assad regime on its forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Saturday.

“Let me state clearly that it is never possible for us to tolerate the things that have happened in Idlib. Turkey held the terrorists who pointed guns at our heroic soldiers responsible, and now it will also hold those murderers responsible for martyring [its soldiers in Idlib]," Altun told a meeting on Turkey and Syria held in Istanbul.

"Bashar al Assad belongs not in the Syrian Presidential Palace, but in the International Court of Justice in The Hague."

He reminded that the Syrian people taken to the streets with the demand for democracy, freedom and a human life, and the country became a place known for war, massacres, terrorism and hunger as a result of the regime's efforts to violently suppress peaceful demonstrations.

The Turkish troops are in northwestern, Syria, just across the Turkish border, as part of an anti-terrorist and cease-fire mission, but this week a group of Turkish soldiers was killed by an Assad regime attack.

Turkey was the first country to send its military forces to combat the terrorists of Daesh/ISIS and the YPG/PKK in Syria, which clearly shows its views of proxy wars in the region, Altun added.

He said Turkey aims not only to maintain its own national security but also to foil ill-intentioned designs on the region.

"If the process [of a refugee influx], which started just beyond our borders, cannot be stopped immediately, a new and larger influx of refugees will start, [eventually] reaching European capitals," he warned.

Turkey vows to retaliate in strongest manner if attacked in Syria

Turkey will use its right of self-defense in the strongest manner if Turkey faces a new attack in Syria, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

“In the event of a new attack, proper response will be given in the strongest manner based on the right of self-defence,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Turkish observation posts in Idlib “continue their duties and are capable of protecting themselves with the weapons and equipment they possess.”

Turkey to host Russian delegation for Idlib talks in Ankara