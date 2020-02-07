After his better-than-expected showing in the Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg is likely to attract the spotlight - and incoming fire from rivals - as Democratic presidential contenders debate on Friday in New Hampshire, just days before the state's pivotal primary.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, eked out a win over US Senator Bernie Sanders in Iowa, according to the state Democratic Party's complete count, which has been marred by technical and organisational errors.

US Senator El izabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and US Senator Amy Klobuchar trailed behind in the nation's first nominating contest.

Historically, candidates who win the Iowa caucuses see a boost in New Hampshire, and two opinion polls released this week showed Buttigieg within striking distance of Sanders, who has consistently been atop the field in the state.

But with controversy surrounding the Iowa results, New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday takes on added importance in the Democratic race for the nomination to face President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

Delay in final count

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez added to uncertainty surrounding the nominating process on Thursday by calling for an audit of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed the final count.

Even so, Buttigieg, 38, is likely to bear the brunt of more attacks at the debate than he has in past events - primarily over his relatively thin track record in public office.

At a campaign event in New Hampshire earlier this week, Biden said there was a risk in the party nominating “someone who’s never held an office higher than mayor of a town of 100,000 people in Indiana.”

Biden comes into the debate in a more desperate position than his campaign anticipated, having finished far behind both Buttigieg and Sanders in Iowa, a result he called "a gut punch." He still leads in opinion polls nationally, but his margin has been steadily shrinking.