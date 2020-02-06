It has been nearly nine years since the start of the Syrian War. As Syrian regime attacks, bolstered by Russian air strikes, continue to wage chaos in the war-torn country, civilians are bearing the brunt of the conflict.

The latest developments in Idlib have meant that thousands more Syrians have had to flee their homes, in an exodus towards the north, closer to the border with Turkey.

Turkey has been in regular talks with Russia and Iran about the future of Syria and backs some opposition groups fighting the regime forces. Turkey also hosts more than 3.5 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and would like to prevent a further influx.

Several camps were set up in the Syrian north to receive the displaced from the Idlib area in particular, as hundreds of thousands of people were displaced from their homes during 2019 while nearly 30,000 have been displaced since the beginning of this year.

According to a March 2019 report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), “Across Syria, an estimated 11.7 million people are in need of various forms of humanitarian assistance.”